Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Analysts See $-0.33 EPS; Entergy (ETR) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 106.25% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Pegasystems Inc.’s analysts see 6.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 154,890 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Friday, June 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $98 target. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. See Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $95 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $98 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Pegasystems Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 1.08 million shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com has 18,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 40,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 420 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc, California-based fund reported 353,579 shares. Envestnet Asset has 21,605 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 23,109 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited owns 185,732 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 73,800 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametrica Ltd holds 0.64% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 4,652 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 28,032 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.12 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $232,079 activity. STILLWELL KENNETH had sold 2,600 shares worth $147,134 on Friday, February 1. PYLE MICHAEL R also sold $84,945 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VRNT or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Were Riding the Bull Market, 2 Years Later – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. JMP Securities maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 211,948 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Ltd stated it has 83 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co reported 2,994 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 6,956 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Liability holds 944,395 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 24,077 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd holds 0.25% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 14 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.03M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 6 shares stake. 14,126 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,972 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).