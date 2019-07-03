Peel Hunt Says Its Time To Review Again Silence Therapeutics PLC (LON:SLN); 4 Analysts Are Bullish The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial has $35 highest and $19 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is 12.65% above currents $21.66 stock price. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 28 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Maxim Group initiated it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of HAIN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 22.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Upgrade

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Hain Celestial Efforts Lift the Stock’s Performance? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WHR, HAIN, R – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13. On Friday, May 17 Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.00M shares.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 475,365 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 101,216 shares in its portfolio. Teton stated it has 104,186 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp owns 71,600 shares. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 60,560 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.62% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 18,241 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 361,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 38,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.36 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 142,290 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 10,900 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.31% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

