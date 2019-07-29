Peel Hunt Restated Reduce Rating For Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX); First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Has 1.25 Sentiment

Peel Hunt reconfirmed their Reduce rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) in a report sent to investors and clients on Monday, 29 July.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 16 cut down and sold their stock positions in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.61 million shares, down from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Among 8 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1740 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1610.50’s average target is -9.32% below currents GBX 1776 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 36 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1550 target. Jefferies maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Tuesday, May 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1628 target. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Peel Hunt. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital maintained Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) rating on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 1506 target. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce”. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 5 by JP Morgan.

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1776. About 286,968 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company has market cap of 5.12 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and ILS, and Corporate Centre. It has a 40.09 P/E ratio. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 10,300 shares traded. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) has declined 1.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund for 62,290 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 415,143 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 48,464 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,951 shares.