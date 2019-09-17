Peel Hunt Restated “Hold” Rating For Safestore Holdings PLC (LON:SAFE); HC2 Holdings Has 0.54 Sentiment

HC2 Holdings (HCHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 26 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 48 sold and decreased equity positions in HC2 Holdings. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.55 million shares, down from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding HC2 Holdings in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Today, Tuesday morning, Safestore Holdings PLC (LON:SAFE) stock “Hold” was reaffirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $110.96 million. The firm fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It has a 1.06 P/E ratio. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 5.1% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. for 2.57 million shares. Roumell Asset Management Llc owns 387,725 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Equitec Specialists Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 727,092 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Partners Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Raging Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 871,224 shares.

Analysts await HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by HC2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -330.00% negative EPS growth.

Safestore Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides self-storage facilities for personal and business clients in the United Kingdom and France. The company has market cap of 1.36 billion GBP. It rents self-storage space; and sells ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise products. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates 134 stores, including 88 in London and the south east of England or in Paris with 46 in the other United Kingdom cities.

