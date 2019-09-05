Peel Hunt Restated “Hold” Rating For Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL); 5 Analysts Covering MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Among 5 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $57 lowest target. $66’s average target is 3.81% above currents $63.58 stock price. MasTec had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. B. Riley & Co maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, August 5. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) latest ratings:

In an analyst report issued to clients on Thursday, 5 September, Peel Hunt maintained their “Hold” rating on shares of Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MasTec, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Llc owns 6,912 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 12,470 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ellington Management Group Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 104,491 shares. Rice Hall James And owns 530,177 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 96,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 555,513 shares stake. Nomura Inc holds 0% or 2,712 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Mercantile Trust Comm owns 13,698 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 6,531 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.45% or 864,954 shares.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Regional PLC has GBX 45 highest and GBX 16 lowest target. GBX 36.50’s average target is 150.00% above currents GBX 14.6 stock price. Capital Regional PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17 to “Hold”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Capital & Regional plc operates as a co-investing property asset management firm in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 106.05 million GBP. It primarily focuses on retail and leisure sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm manages property assets for funds and joint ventures in which it holds stake.

Analysts await Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CAL’s profit will be $6.10M for 4.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Capital & Regional Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.