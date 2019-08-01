Peel Hunt Restated Buy Rating For Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS); Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Holding By $439,936

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 31,424 shares as Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW)’s stock 0.00%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 475,181 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 443,757 last quarter. Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T now has $550.05M valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 85,338 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock rating of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) was maintained by expert analysts at Peel Hunt. This was disclosed to clients in an analyst note on 1 August.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of 555.77 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. It has a 126.46 P/E ratio. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

The stock decreased 1.75% or GBX 8.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 493.2. About 142,262 shares traded. Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advisors Limited holds 132,885 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 147,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs owns 68,502 shares. Shaker Financial Serv Lc holds 0.58% or 78,057 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 19,069 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.24% or 276,195 shares in its portfolio. The West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 87,593 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability Co. 340 were reported by Gradient Lc. Zazove Assocs invested 0.03% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 475,181 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 483,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) stake by 349,144 shares to 4.15 million valued at $56.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ stake by 682,306 shares and now owns 955,749 shares. Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR) was reduced too.