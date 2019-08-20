Peel Hunt Restated “Buy” Rating For Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR); Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 39.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 9,835 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 34,560 shares with $3.84M value, up from 24,725 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $243.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

In a note issued on Tuesday morning, Peel Hunt maintained their “Buy” rating on Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR)‘s stock.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining firm primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 266.17 million GBP. The firm operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products. It has a 5.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals used as feed stocks to produce titanium dioxide pigment, titanium metal, and welding electrodes; and zircon, a zirconium silicate mineral that is used in ceramics, refractory, and foundry industries, as well as to produce zirconia and zirconium chemicals for various applications.

The stock decreased 3.63% or GBX 9.15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 242.85. About 214,312 shares traded or 116.37% up from the average. Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

