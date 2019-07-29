Peel Hunt Restated Buy Rating For Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO); Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO) Sentiment Is 1

The stock rating of Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) was restate by research professionals at Peel Hunt. This was revealed to investors in an analyst note on Monday, 29 July.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (GDO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 15 decreased and sold their positions in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Fca Corp Tx holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 256,040 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 284,052 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 211,119 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 46,587 shares.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $257.72 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 6,777 shares traded. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) has risen 0.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.85% or GBX 2.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 83. About 170,271 shares traded. GoCo Group plc (LON:GOCO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gocompare.com Group plc operates a price and product comparison Website in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 347.35 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Website Gocompare.com enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. The firm provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, home, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as for money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.