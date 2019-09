Peel Hunt Restated Buy Rating For Cineworld Group PLC (LON:CINE); Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 32.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 8,802 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 18,659 shares with $871,000 value, down from 27,461 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $2.96B valuation. The stock increased 7.43% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 3.18M shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

In analysts note revealed to clients and investors on 4 September, Peel Hunt reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group PLC (LON:CINE).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.33M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 46.52% above currents $38.05 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 50,278 shares. 46,706 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Highline Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.62 million shares or 4.76% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 18,613 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 0.07% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. The Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pnc Financial Ser Group reported 9,799 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 15,320 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. The company has market cap of 3.17 billion GBP. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The firm operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.