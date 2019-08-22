Peel Hunt Restated Buy Rating For Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD); Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.34M shares with $117.23M value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.65M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) stock had its Buy Rating kept by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Thursday, 22 August.

Another recent and important Capital Drilling Limited (LON:CAPD) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Early Warning News Release London Stock Exchange:CAPD.L – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration, development, grade control, and blast hole drilling services to the mineral exploration and mining companies. The company has market cap of 76.74 million GBP. The Company’s exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The company's technical drilling services consists of de-watering, diamond core, geo-technical, geo-technical, paste holes, resource definition and extension, and reverse circulation; and blast hole drilling services include blast hole, pre-splits, down the hole, and rotary top hammer.

The stock increased 1.48% or GBX 0.82 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 56.32. About 54,487 shares traded. Capital Drilling Limited (LON:CAPD) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

