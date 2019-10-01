Peel Hunt Restated “Add” Rating For McKay Securities PLC (LON:MCKS); Blackrock Has Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

In analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Tuesday, 1 October, Peel Hunt kept their “Add” rating on shares of McKay Securities PLC (LON:MCKS).

Blackrock Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 4.88M shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Blackrock Inc holds 100.83 million shares with $7.92B value, up from 95.95 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $118.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 4.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

The stock increased 0.22% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 223.5. About 7,015 shares traded. McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment firm with Real Estate Investment Trust status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The company has market cap of 211.15 million GBP. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Forget buy-to-let! I’d buy shares in this London-focused REIT – Motley Fool UK” on May 20, 2019.

Blackrock Inc decreased Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 42,196 shares to 5.99 million valued at $492.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 77,696 shares and now owns 5.36M shares. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 25.12% above currents $75.93 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 23. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 9,990 shares. California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charles Schwab Invest owns 7.00M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 280,090 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Community Bancorp Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,889 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 151,638 shares. Verus Prtn Inc has invested 0.76% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,506 shares. Moreover, International Limited Ca has 1.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 66,884 shares. Paragon Capital accumulated 0.04% or 1,101 shares. Finance Advisory Ser Inc reported 3,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 271,674 shares stake. Sun Life Financial owns 12,762 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Yacktman Asset LP has 23,501 shares.