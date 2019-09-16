Peel Hunt Reports Initiation of Energean Oil Gas Plc (LON:ENOG) with GBX 1200.00 Target; Shorts at Workhorse Group (WKHS) Raised By 14.94%

Peel Hunt issued a Buy rating on Energean Oil Gas Plc (LON:ENOG). The firm started coverage on shares of ENOG in a an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Monday, 16 September. Peel Hunt’s target would indicate upside of 21.21% from the company’s last stock close.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) had an increase of 14.94% in short interest. WKHS’s SI was 4.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.94% from 3.81 million shares previously. With 4.48 million avg volume, 1 days are for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s short sellers to cover WKHS’s short positions. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 3.52M shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 03/04/2018 – Workhorse Group Receives Patent for HorseFly™ Delivery Truck-Launched Drone Package Delivery System; 21/03/2018 – Nation’s First Electric Delivery Van, Developed by Workhorse, Coming to San Francisco; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly™ Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 14/03/2018 Workhorse Group 4Q Loss $12.5M; 23/05/2018 – Soccer-Workhorse Matic out to pull Serbia’s World Cup strings; 26/04/2018 – TRAACKR – SERIES B FUNDING LED BY WORKHORSE CAPITAL; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

The stock increased 1.26% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 962. About 78,326 shares traded. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LON:ENOG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production company. The company has market cap of 1.70 billion GBP. The firm focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil. It has a 137.43 P/E ratio. It operates through five divisions: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures.