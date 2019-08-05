Peel Hunt Reiterates TP Icap Plc (LON:TCAP)’s “Buy” Rating; 2 Analysts Covering Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN)

Among 3 analysts covering Cominar Real Estate (TSE:CUF.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cominar Real Estate has $14 highest and $12.25 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 6.77% above currents $12.41 stock price. Cominar Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CUF.UN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Scotia Capital. See Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Upgrade

In a research note sent to clients and investors on Monday, 5 August, Peel Hunt maintained their “Buy” rating on shares of TP Icap Plc (LON:TCAP).

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 176,592 shares traded. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 2.66% or GBX 7.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 285.7. About 106,014 shares traded. TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCAP News: 04/04/2018 – TCAP: BARINGS TOTAL FINANCIAL COMMITMENT TO DEAL IS $235M; 04/04/2018 TCAP: BARINGS TO BECOME ADVISER IN SWAP FOR $85M HOLDER PAYMENT

