Peel Hunt Reiterates Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW) as Hold; Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Shorts Up By 5.07%

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) had an increase of 5.07% in short interest. MGTA’s SI was 1.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.07% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 66,700 avg volume, 18 days are for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s short sellers to cover MGTA’s short positions. The SI to Magenta Therapeutics Inc’s float is 10.84%. It closed at $13.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In analysts note sent to investors and clients on Monday morning, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their Hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW).

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. The company has market cap of $517.51 million. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016.

The stock increased 0.52% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 174.4. About 1.40 million shares traded. Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding firm in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company has market cap of 5.72 billion GBP. It manufactures various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and five-bedroom detached houses. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. TW’s profit will be $7.54 million for 189.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Taylor Wimpey plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.