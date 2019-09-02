Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Stock; Robert Half International (RHI) SI Decreased By 8.24%

Today, Peel Hunt reiterated their Buy rating on Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)‘s stock in analysts report revealed to clients and investors.

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. RHI’s SI was 10.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 11.11 million shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 7 days are for Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI)’s short sellers to cover RHI’s short positions. The SI to Robert Half International Inc’s float is 8.8%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 883,998 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 28,763 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 549,352 shares stake. Asset Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,583 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 5,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co owns 114,240 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 42 shares. Andra Ap reported 135,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 160 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Incorporated holds 66,735 shares. 4,391 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 80,977 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half International Inc (RHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.26 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 27.17% above currents $53.47 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Inspired Energy PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.10% EPS growth.

Inspired Energy PLC provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 117.02 million GBP. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau services, historical audits, energy management, public sector procurement services, renewable energy project, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution. It has a 32.78 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Inspired Announces Agreement To Acquire Novomatic UK’s Gaming Technology Group – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019.