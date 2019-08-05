Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware PLC (LON:CRW) Stock; First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Its Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) stake by 10.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 4,418 shares as Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP)’s stock declined 6.65%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 38,041 shares with $3.13M value, down from 42,459 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties I now has $3.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 206,776 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County

Craneware PLC (LON:CRW) stock had its Buy Rating restate by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt in analysts note released on 5 August.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 21,944 shares to 29,980 valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,367 shares and now owns 16,575 shares. Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was raised too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity. The insider REED COLIN V bought 6,106 shares worth $503,508.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.83M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company has invested 1.81% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Legg Mason owns 566 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 878,824 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 243,294 shares. Da Davidson reported 5,974 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 26,898 shares. 93,880 are owned by Aqr Management Lc. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 1,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 5,280 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Boston Advisors Limited Com holds 60,140 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Craneware plc engages in the development, licensing, and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The company has market cap of 505.88 million GBP. The firm offers patient engagement solutions that enhance patient satisfaction with billing by providing accurate out-of-pocket estimates and mobile-friendly payment plans; reduce bad debt and ineffective paper collections with upfront patient engagement and point-of-service collections; and provide all-payor medical necessity validation and prior authorization coverage to ensure accuracy and prevent denials. It has a 30.53 P/E ratio. It also provides charge capture and pricing solutions, which automate the management of charge and claims data to deliver financial improvement to the well-known provider systems; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical tool, which identifies high-impact areas of risk for team to investigate; revenue recovery and retention solutions that help in managing denials, underpayments, pre-payments, and retrospective claim audits; and automated cost analytics solutions that enhance financial and operational performance for healthcare organizations.