Peel Hunt Reiterates Amerisur Resources PLC (LON:AMER) as “Add”; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 400,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 4.60 million shares with $183.91M value, up from 4.20 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $202.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Add” rating on Amerisur Resources PLC (LON:AMER)‘s stock in a note issued to clients on 29 July.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 659,216 shares to 2.19 million valued at $152.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 6.08 million shares stake. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 7,060 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 28.71 million shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has 1.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 382,095 shares. Atria Lc accumulated 80,516 shares. Pinebridge LP has 433,998 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 57,766 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) accumulated 110,313 shares. 450,200 are owned by Crow Point Limited Co. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.42% stake. Victory holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 647,541 shares. Capital World owns 83.49 million shares. Benin Mgmt has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 275,746 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Nomura.

More news for Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “German American Bancorp (GABC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. Thewrap.com‘s article titled: “TV Pilot Season 2019: TheWrapâ€™s Complete Guide – TheWrap” and published on March 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 2.76% or GBX 0.49 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 18.05. About 1.84M shares traded. Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Amerisur Resources Plc operates as an independent exploration and production gas and oil firm primarily in Colombia and Paraguay. The company has market cap of 219.33 million GBP. It has a 100% working interest in the Platanillo block covering an area of 14,341 hectares in the Putumayo Basin, in the south of Colombia; 60% working interest in the Putumayo-12 block covering an area of 55,000 hectares adjacent to the Platanillo block; 50% working interest in Putumayo-30 block covering an area of approximately 38,514 hectares located in the northern Putumayo basin; 30% working interest in the CPO-5 covering an area of 198,000 hectares located to the south of block Llanos 34 and to the east of the Corcel fields; 100% working interest in the Tacacho contract located in the Caguan-Putumayo basin; 50% working interest in Putumayo-8 Block located adjacent to the west of the Platanillo field; 100% working interest and operatorship in the Coati Block located to the South West of the Putumayo basin; and 100% working interest in the Andaquies Block located to the north east of the Putumayo basin. It has a 180.45 P/E ratio. The firm also owns a 100% interest in the Putumayo-9 contract located to the east of Platanillo; 58% working interest in the Mecaya contract area; and 100% interest in the Terecay contract area.