Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) Stock; ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES (OLMM) Shorts Lowered By 34.48%

ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:OLMM) had a decrease of 34.48% in short interest. OLMM’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.48% from 2,900 shares previously. With 22,800 avg volume, 0 days are for ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:OLMM)’s short sellers to cover OLMM’s short positions. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Peel Hunt kept their “Add” rating on shares of Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) in analysts report revealed to clients and investors on 29 July.

The stock decreased 1.77% or GBX 4.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 265.7. About 2.25M shares traded. Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 2.04 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Among 6 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Hammerson PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 288 lowest target. GBX 350.50’s average target is 31.92% above currents GBX 265.7 stock price. Hammerson PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Add” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Peel Hunt. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Friday, February 8. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

OneLife Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $3.02 million. Previously, it was involved in selling and providing services for GPS tracking devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Oculus, Inc. and changed its name to OneLife Technologies Corp. in June 2017.