Peel Hunt Reiterates a Hold Rating on Assura Group Ltd (LON:AGR); 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)

In a note revealed on Tuesday morning, Assura Group Ltd (LON:AGR) stock had its Hold Rating reconfirmed by research professionals at Peel Hunt.

Among 2 analysts covering Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phoenix Group Holdings has GBX 846 highest and GBX 657 lowest target. GBX 751.50’s average target is 9.20% above currents GBX 688.2 stock price. Phoenix Group Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 3. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. See Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 857.00 New Target: GBX 846.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 664.00 New Target: GBX 657.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 680.00 New Target: GBX 694.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.71% or GBX 4.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 688.2. About 81,449 shares traded. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.97 billion GBP. It also provides financing services. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Analysts await Assura Plc (LON:AGR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AGR’s profit will be $12.75M for 32.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Assura Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.61% EPS growth.

More recent Assura Plc (LON:AGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Assura Plc’s (LON:AGR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.