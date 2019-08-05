Peel Hunt Reiterates a Buy Rating on Warehouse Reit Plc (LON:WHR); Unum Group Has 1.1 Sentiment

In a research report revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning, Peel Hunt restate their Buy rating on shares of Warehouse Reit Plc (LON:WHR).

Unum Group (UNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 179 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 162 reduced and sold holdings in Unum Group. The investment managers in our database now hold: 187.49 million shares, down from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unum Group in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 141 Increased: 124 New Position: 55.

The stock decreased 0.33% or GBX 0.34 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 103.66. About 74,936 shares traded. Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 249.05 million GBP. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Warehouse REIT PLC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.15% invested in Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 46,387 shares. California-based Brandes Invest Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.09% in Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR). Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,291 shares. 9,790 are owned by First City Mngmt. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 129,598 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 2,841 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P invested 0.06% in Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm, New York-based fund reported 117,087 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.1% invested in Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) for 3,274 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0.07% or 328,335 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 6,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.73% or 44,006 shares in its portfolio. Prudential owns 63,691 shares.

Another recent and important Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Read This Before Buying Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $9.15 million for 6.80 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Warehouse REIT PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Co. Inc. holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Unum Group for 5.53 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 135,318 shares or 6.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 4.67% invested in the company for 582,290 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.95% in the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc., a New York-based fund reported 593,853 shares.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group Put Volume Spikes After Bruising Bear Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.