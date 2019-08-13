Peel Hunt Reiterates a Buy Rating on Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS); Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Shorts Down By 33.52%

Today, Peel Hunt reaffirmed their Buy rating on Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS)‘s stock in a report revealed to clients.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNSS) had a decrease of 33.52% in short interest. SNSS’s SI was 736,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.52% from 1.11M shares previously. With 996,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s short sellers to cover SNSS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7863. About 144,179 shares traded. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has declined 61.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SNSS News: 13/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MANAGEMENT IS NO LONGER ABLE TO ATTEND CONFERENCE AS PLANNED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER IN BOSTON; 05/03/2018 BOXER CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 08/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 01/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8th to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent; 27/03/2018 – BSI Financial Services Selects Sunesis for Vendor Management Efforts; 08/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNSS); 08/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 21c

Among 2 analysts covering Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has $6 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $3.25’s average target is 313.33% above currents $0.7863 stock price. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on August 7th to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sunesis Announces Pricing of $25 Million Offering of Securities – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Sunesis (SNSS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $57.03 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

The stock decreased 4.30% or GBX 17.85 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 397.15. About 23,588 shares traded. John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 334.68 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services.