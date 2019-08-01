Peel Hunt Reiterates a Buy Rating on Eland Oil Gas PLC (LON:ELA); West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 153 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 106 sold and trimmed stakes in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 65.95 million shares, down from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 85 Increased: 95 New Position: 58.

Today, 1 August, Eland Oil Gas PLC (LON:ELA) stock Buy was restate by Analysts at Peel Hunt in analysts note.

The stock increased 1.33% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 121.6. About 111,014 shares traded. Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Does Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019.

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of gas and oil properties in West Africa. The company has market cap of 263.26 million GBP. The firm primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State. It has a 4.68 P/E ratio. It also provides financing services.

Kistler holds 2.25% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for 49,418 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 128,911 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Management Corp has 1.71% invested in the company for 210,019 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Uss Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 45.47 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 456,140 shares traded or 57.67% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has risen 25.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER