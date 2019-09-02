Peel Hunt Reiterates a Buy Rating on Curtis Banks Group Plc (LON:CBP); Profile of 3 Analysts Covering General Dynamics (GD)

The stock rating of Curtis Banks Group Plc (LON:CBP) was maintained by stock research analysts at Peel Hunt. This was shown in an analyst note on Monday, 2 September.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 1.86% above currents $191.27 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20. UBS maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. See General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $171.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $204.0000 Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.07 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549 worth of stock or 159 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold General Dynamics Corporation shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 297,411 shares. Covington invested in 17,361 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 4,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation reported 45,126 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Ltd reported 56,988 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Commerce has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 550 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 91,687 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 420,264 shares. Miller Mgmt L P accumulated 1,554 shares. Gsa Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 51,100 shares. 1,168 were accumulated by Peddock Advsrs Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,189 shares. London Company Of Virginia accumulated 1.04M shares. Caprock holds 0.07% or 2,090 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.00% or GBX 2.93 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 296.93. About 3,859 shares traded. Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 161.38 million GBP. It also offers financial advisory services. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio.