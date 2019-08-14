Peel Hunt Reiterates a “Buy” Rating on Balfour Beatty PLC (LON:BBY); Shorts at Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (WPM) Lowered By 24.3%

Balfour Beatty PLC (LON:BBY) had its stock rating reaffirmed as “Buy” by equity analysts at Peel Hunt. This was revealed to clients and investors in a note on Wednesday, 14 August.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM) had a decrease of 24.3% in short interest. WPM’s SI was 5.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.3% from 7.85M shares previously. With 2.26 million avg volume, 3 days are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM)’s short sellers to cover WPM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 4.99 million shares traded or 101.04% up from the average. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has risen 25.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 29/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Adj EPS 19c, Not 1Q; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q SILVER PRODUCTION 7.43M OZ; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 23/05/2018 – Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, Peru; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss $137.7M, Not 1Q; 29/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP WPM.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 11/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Net $68.1M

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.52 billion GBP. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments divisions. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The Construction Services segment offers building, civil and ground engineering, mechanical and electrical services, rail engineering, and refurbishment and fit-out services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Balfour Beatty plc shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 19,521 shares stake. 4,996 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 28,718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.83% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag owns 37,777 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.16% in Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) or 311,532 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 75,953 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.06% in Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) or 17.41 million shares. Sns Group Incorporated reported 9,095 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Company owns 0.06% invested in Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) for 150,562 shares. Swedbank invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.04% stake. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 9,679 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 1,309 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has 0% invested in Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) for 69 shares.

Analysts await Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $6.83M for 55.75 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Balfour Beatty plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 9.40% or GBX 18.96 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 220.76. About 1.70M shares traded. Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.86 billion. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering WheatonPreciousMetals (NYSE:WPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WheatonPreciousMetals has $3800 highest and $26 lowest target. $32’s average target is 20.66% above currents $26.52 stock price. WheatonPreciousMetals had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

