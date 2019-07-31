Peel Hunt Reiterates a “Add” Rating on Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG); Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake By $17.51 Million

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) had its stock rating restated as “Add” by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt. This was shown in an analyst note on 31 July.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 20.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 711,039 shares with $67.10 million value, down from 897,279 last quarter. Take now has $13.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 1.54 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has GBX 385 highest and GBX 340 lowest target. GBX 365’s average target is 14.82% above currents GBX 317.9 stock price. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 340 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add” on Tuesday, July 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 14 by BNP Paribas. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Add” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, May 10. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 6.

The stock decreased 1.85% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 317.9. About 955,231 shares traded. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance services and products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.37 billion GBP. The firm operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial divisions. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $129.20’s average target is 4.87% above currents $123.2 stock price. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 3,241 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Llc holds 0.03% or 24,374 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 13,295 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 100,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 324,250 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 96,000 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 3,188 shares. Shelton, a California-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 50,000 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kbc Group Nv owns 22,345 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 6,495 shares.

