Peel Hunt Reiterated William Hill PLC (LON:WMH) as Buy; Best Buy Co (BBY)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 225 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 205 trimmed and sold holdings in Best Buy Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 193.72 million shares, down from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Best Buy Co Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 161 Increased: 148 New Position: 77.

Today, Peel Hunt reiterated their Buy rating on William Hill PLC (LON:WMH)‘s stock in analysts note revealed to clients.

Among 2 analysts covering William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. William Hill PLC has GBX 226 highest and GBX 175 lowest target. GBX 200.50’s average target is 7.71% above currents GBX 186.14 stock price. William Hill PLC had 23 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 2.

The stock increased 1.27% or GBX 2.34 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 186.14. About 548,541 shares traded. William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.63 billion GBP. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other divisions. It has a 66.48 P/E ratio. The firm operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. for 107,550 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 48,000 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advisors Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 83,473 shares. The Ohio-based James Investment Research Inc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 449,060 shares.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $17.82 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 1.33 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.