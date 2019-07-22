Peel Hunt Reiterated Victrex PLC (LON:VCT) as Hold; Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Victrex PLC (LON:VCT) stock Hold was reaffirmed at Peel Hunt in an analyst note published on Monday, 22 July.

Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 24 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 20 reduced and sold holdings in Suncoke Energy Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.89 million shares, up from 2.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Suncoke Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 16.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Domestic Coke and Coal Logistics. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. for 30,200 shares. Westchester Capital Management Llc owns 700,099 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 86,820 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,010 shares.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) has declined 26.15% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SXCP News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN

Analysts await SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 27.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.4 per share. SXCP’s profit will be $13.41 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 190.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.23% or GBX 24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1972. About 97,310 shares traded. Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.70 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.