Peel Hunt Reiterated GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) as “Buy”; Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Shar (OZM) SI Increased By 15.41%

Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Shar (NYSE:OZM) had an increase of 15.41% in short interest. OZM’s SI was 269,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.41% from 233,600 shares previously. With 63,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Shar (NYSE:OZM)’s short sellers to cover OZM’s short positions. The SI to Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc Class A Shar’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 202,606 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $100M REVOLVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP – AS OF APRIL 1, ESTIMATED UNAUDITED AMOUNT OF AUM ABOUT $32.3 BLN, DECREASE OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN SINCE MARCH 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALESIA J. HAAS, HAS RESIGNED; 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 17/04/2018 – OZ Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Hot Hedge Fund Coatue Hires Ex-Och-Ziff Executive; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO

GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) stock had its “Buy” Rating maintained by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report shared with investors and clients on Wednesday, 17 July.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.57 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

More notable recent GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On GVC Holdings PLC’s (LON:GVC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought GVC Holdings (LON:GVC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 46% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM Resorts International And GVC Holdings PLC Announce Joint Venture To Create Leading Sports Betting And Interactive Gaming Platform In The US – PR Newswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM GVC Interactive Announces Sportradar As An Exclusive Supplier Of US Sports Data – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.66% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 604.8. About 2.62 million shares traded. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It has a 96.62 P/E ratio. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, firms and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz L P reported 11,100 shares. Knott David M accumulated 200 shares.