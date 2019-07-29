Peel Hunt Reiterated Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) as Buy; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Noodles & Co (NDLS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 44 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 43 sold and decreased their stock positions in Noodles & Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 23.72 million shares, down from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Noodles & Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 18.

Today, Monday morning, Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) stock Buy was reconfirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt in analysts note.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 42.72% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company for 4.80 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 1.03 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 1.13% invested in the company for 361,400 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 306,879 shares.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $2.20 million for 37.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.53 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Gocompare.com Group plc operates a price and product comparison Website in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 343.94 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Website Gocompare.com enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio. The firm provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, home, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as for money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

The stock increased 1.84% or GBX 1.48 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 82.18. About 48,846 shares traded. GoCo Group plc (LON:GOCO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.