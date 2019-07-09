Peel Hunt Reiterated Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC (LON:BKG)’s “Add” Rating; Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Covered By 4 Bulls

In an analyst report sent to investors by Peel Hunt on Tuesday morning, Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC (LON:BKG) stock “Add” was maintained.

Among 4 analysts covering Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upland Software had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. See Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 61.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 5 analysts covering Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC (LON:BKG), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC has GBX 4130 highest and GBX 3280 lowest target. GBX 3697.40’s average target is -0.93% below currents GBX 3732 stock price. Berkeley Group Holdings The PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) on Friday, January 11 with “Underperform” rating. Berenberg maintained the shares of BKG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, January 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 11. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 11. The stock of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 26.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.74 billion GBP. The firm manufactures homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets. It has a 7.94 P/E ratio. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, and Berkeley Partnership brands.

Another recent and important The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Are Insiders Selling The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.21% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3732. About 30,879 shares traded. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Upland Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Upland Software Inc (UPLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Upland Software (UPLD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Upland Software (UPLD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Upland Software Buys PostUp For $35 Million – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.