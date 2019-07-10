DAYBREAK OIL & GAS INC (OTCMKTS:DBRM) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. DBRM’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.014 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In a research note issued to clients by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, 10 July, Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) stock “Hold” was restate.

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. operates as an independent natural gas and crude oil exploration, development, and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $749,452. It holds interests in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. It has a 0.07 P/E ratio. The firm also holds a 30% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.26 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.

More notable recent Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does British Land Company Plc’s (LON:BLND) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Be Very Wary, Very Selective, About British Commercial Property – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Anglo American becomes latest top miner to land in Ecuador – MINING.com” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “British Land and Landsec shrug off Brexit thanks to London elite – Financial Times” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.06% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 843.8. About 146,617 shares traded. Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”

Analysts await Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. LAND’s profit will be $889,689 for 1757.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Land Securities Group plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc has GBX 1125 highest and GBX 743 lowest target. GBX 864.83’s average target is 2.49% above currents GBX 843.8 stock price. Land Securities Group Plc had 31 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LAND in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, January 25. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1050 target in Monday, January 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) rating on Friday, May 10. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 755 target. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of LAND in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) on Thursday, March 14 with “Equal Weight” rating.