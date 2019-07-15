Peel Hunt Reconfirms Hold Rating for Hilton Food Group PLC (LON:HFG) Stock; Cinedigm – Class A (CIDM) Shorts Down By 7.35%

The stock rating of Hilton Food Group PLC (LON:HFG) was reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt. This was disclosed in an analyst report on Monday, 15 July.

Cinedigm Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:CIDM) had a decrease of 7.35% in short interest. CIDM’s SI was 350,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.35% from 378,100 shares previously. With 129,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Cinedigm Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s short sellers to cover CIDM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 10,999 shares traded. Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has risen 16.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CIDM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cinedigm Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIDM); 26/04/2018 – Cinedigm’s Faith-Based Digital-First Network The Dove Channel Presents Kirk Cameron’s Hit Film Series REVIVE US & REVIVE US 2 Streaming For Free From 5/5 To 5/11; 25/04/2018 – CINEDIGM – CO, JUNGOTV AND SBS PARTNER TO LAUNCH HALLYPOP, A DIGITAL-FIRST NETWORK FOCUSED ON K-POP, ASIAN MUSIC, EDM AND POP CULTURE; 11/04/2018 – Cinedigm to Participate at the Beíjing Film Festival with Three Industry Presentations & Signing Ceremony for Cooperation Agreements with Key Chinese Entertainment Partners; 26/04/2018 – Cinedigm’s Faith-Based Digital-First Network The Dove Channel Presents Kirk Cameron’s Hit Film Series REVIVE US & REVIVE US; 20/04/2018 – Cinedigm Signs Cooperation Agreements with Key Chinese Entertainment Partners; 25/04/2018 – Cinedigm Partners With Gatherer Entertainment, Disrupting Traditional TV Viewing by Launching a Female-First, Curated Over-The-Top Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Cinedigm, JungoTV and Korean Broadcast Powerhouse SBS Partner to Launch HALLYPOP™ Digital-First Network Celebrating Asian Pop; 11/04/2018 – UMG Media Corp. Teams Up with the WHAM Network to Provide Content to the New Digital-First Channel; 25/04/2018 – Cinedigm, JungoTV and Korean Broadcast Powerhouse SBS Partner to Launch HALLYPOP™ Digital-First Network Celebrating Asian Pop Music and Culture

Hilton Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company has market cap of 797.42 million GBP. The firm offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It has a 24.71 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

The stock increased 0.83% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 976. About 289 shares traded. Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

