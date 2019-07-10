Peel Hunt Reconfirms Grafton Group PLC (LON:GFTU) as “Hold”; Last Week Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analysts

In an analyst note revealed to investors and clients by Peel Hunt on 10 July, Grafton Group PLC (LON:GFTU) stock “Hold” was maintained.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Oppenheimer. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”. See Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $168.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $163.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $183.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $160 New Target: $172 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock decreased 0.89% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 776. About 480,883 shares traded. Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.85 billion GBP. The Company’s Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. It also operates in plumbers merchanting business.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.35 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 206 shares. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. 4,500 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph.