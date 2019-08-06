Peel Hunt Reconfirms Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s “Buy” Rating; Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shorts Up By 2.95%

Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) had an increase of 2.95% in short interest. HUSA’s SI was 1.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.95% from 1.56M shares previously. With 645,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s short sellers to cover HUSA’s short positions. The SI to Houston American Energy Corporation’s float is 3.28%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2049. About 154,156 shares traded. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) has declined 12.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) stock “Buy” was reconfirmed by Peel Hunt in analysts note shared with investors on 6 August.

More notable recent Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Houston American Energy Provides Update On Fracking Operations On Yoakum County Well – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Houston American Energy Announces Initiation Of Fracking Operations On Yoakum County Well – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Houston American Energy Announces Q4 And FY 2018 Results, Increased Revenue And Fourth Quarter Profitability – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Houston American Energy Announces Lease Transaction – PRNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houston American Energy Announces Completion Of Drilling On San Andres Prospect – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 715,393 shares or 65.30% less from 2.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) for 135,281 shares. Vanguard reported 145,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 10,800 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,500 shares. 13,641 are held by Two Sigma Secs Llc. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 0% invested in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) for 31,300 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 50,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,811 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 115,200 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 115,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA).

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $12.56 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.

Among 4 analysts covering Cairn Energy (LON:CNE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cairn Energy has GBX 268 highest and GBX 157 lowest target. GBX 239.50’s average target is 61.61% above currents GBX 148.2 stock price. Cairn Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CNE in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 157 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) earned “Speculative Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14.

The stock increased 1.51% or GBX 2.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 148.2. About 305,480 shares traded. Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.