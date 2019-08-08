Peel Hunt Reconfirms Add Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock; TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (TRGNF) Shorts Decreased By 7.14%

TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) had a decrease of 7.14% in short interest. TRGNF’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.14% from 1,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 7 days are for TRANSGENE S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TRGNF)’s short sellers to cover TRGNF’s short positions. It closed at $2.01 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) stock Add was reconfirmed at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors and clients on 8 August.

LondonMetric Property Plc engages in the property investment and development activities. The company has market cap of 1.70 billion GBP. It primarily invests in commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial real estate assets, principally in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.35% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 199. About 101,605 shares traded. LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is LondonMetric Property Plc’s (LON:LMP) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LondonMetric Property has GBX 230 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 205’s average target is 3.02% above currents GBX 199 stock price. LondonMetric Property had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) on Thursday, March 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of LMP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 4 by Peel Hunt.