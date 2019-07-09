Peel Hunt Reconfirms a Hold Rating on Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN); TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Today, Peel Hunt restate their Hold rating on Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN)‘s stock in analysts report revealed to clients and investors.

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 1 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $40 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $38 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.00 billion GBP. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.

Another recent and important Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Investors Who Bought Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 64% – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.14% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 500.6. About 175,002 shares traded. Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 80,807 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1