Peel Hunt Reaffirms Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) as Reduce; MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (MDPHF) Shorts Up By 22.2%

The stock rating of Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) was reaffirmed by research professionals at Peel Hunt. This was shown in analysts note on Monday morning.

Among 2 analysts covering Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Plus500 Ltd has GBX 1000 highest and GBX 546 lowest target. GBX 658’s average target is 11.98% above currents GBX 587.6 stock price. Plus500 Ltd had 13 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail clients to trade contracts for difference . The company has market cap of 665.69 million GBP. The Company’s platform allows its clients to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages. It has a 1.77 P/E ratio. The trading platform is accessible from various operating systems, such as Windows, smartphones, tablets, Apple Watch, and Web browsers.

The stock increased 1.42% or GBX 8.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 587.6. About 46,036 shares traded. Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $1.22M for 136.02 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Plus500 Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

