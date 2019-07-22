Peel Hunt Reaffirms IG Group Holdings PLC (LON:IGG) as Buy; AMCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AMCRF) Shorts Lowered By 20.08%

AMCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMCRF) had a decrease of 20.08% in short interest. AMCRF’s SI was 4.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.08% from 5.39 million shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 917 days are for AMCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMCRF)’s short sellers to cover AMCRF’s short positions. It closed at $10.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their Buy rating on IG Group Holdings PLC (LON:IGG)‘s stock in a note issued to clients on 22 July.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.17 billion GBP. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an assetÂ’s price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. It also operates North American Derivatives Exchange, a retail-oriented exchange, which enables investors to trade options on global financial markets.

The stock decreased 0.67% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 588.8. About 175,236 shares traded. IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.