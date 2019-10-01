Peel Hunt Reaffirms Harworth Group Plc (LON:HWG)’s Buy Rating; MEGOLA (MGON) Shorts Raised By 6550%

Peel Hunt restate their Buy rating on Harworth Group Plc (LON:HWG)‘s stock in an analyst note revealed to investors on Tuesday, 1 October.

MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON) had an increase of 6550% in short interest. MGON's SI was 66,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6550% from 1,000 shares previously. With 272,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON)'s short sellers to cover MGON's short positions. It closed at $0.0036 lastly.

Megola, Inc., through its subsidiary, MedCan Marijuana, Inc., provides technologies in air and water filtration to the medical marijuana industry. The company has market cap of $3,163.

The stock increased 0.61% or GBX 0.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 123.25. About 4,026 shares traded.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield regeneration firm in the North of England and the Midlands. The company has market cap of 396.69 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Income Generation and Capital Growth. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.