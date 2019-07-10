Peel Hunt Reaffirms Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL)’s Hold Rating; Masco (MAS) Sentiment Is 0.99

Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 221 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 224 sold and decreased stock positions in Masco Corp. The funds in our database now own: 254.03 million shares, down from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Masco Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 189 Increased: 122 New Position: 99.

In a research note shared with investors on Wednesday morning, Peel Hunt kept their Hold rating on Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL)‘s stock.

Capital & Regional plc operates as a co-investing property asset management firm in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 136.20 million GBP. It primarily focuses on retail and leisure sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm manages property assets for funds and joint ventures in which it holds stake.

Analysts await Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CAL’s profit will be $4.43M for 7.69 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Capital & Regional Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.66% or GBX 0.45 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 17.53. About 62,080 shares traded. Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Regional PLC has GBX 45 highest and GBX 16 lowest target. GBX 36.50’s average target is 108.21% above currents GBX 17.53 stock price. Capital Regional PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 21 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Peel Hunt upgraded the shares of CAL in report on Monday, June 17 to “Hold” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 45 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) earned “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, January 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 65,193 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 24,005 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 3.24% invested in the company for 48,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.14% in the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,575 shares.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.53 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

