Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock; SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) Shorts Up By 8.38%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had an increase of 8.38% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 3.26 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.38% from 3.01M shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 2332 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 300 shares traded. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In analysts note issued to clients by Peel Hunt on 3 July, Synthomer (LON:SYNT) stock Buy was reconfirmed.

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.29 billion GBP. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides butadiene based lattices and dispersions for textile floor covering applications, as well as high solids styrene butadiene rubber lattices to produce latex foams for the bedding industry and the cushioning segment; and functional polymers, such as aqueous acrylic, butadiene, and vinyl acetate based polymer dispersions for the industrial divisions of adhesives, technical textiles, and fiber bonding.

More recent Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “OMNOVA to be acquired by Synthomer plc, London for $10.15 per share; reports fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 2 analysts covering Synthomer (LON:SYNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synthomer has GBX 540 highest and GBX 340 lowest target. GBX 515’s average target is 36.72% above currents GBX 376.67 stock price. Synthomer had 26 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Peel Hunt maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) on Monday, April 29 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, January 8.

The stock increased 1.47% or GBX 5.47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 376.67. About 533,297 shares traded. Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNT News: 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q EPS 55c; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY Rev $920M-$960M; 29/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.76 TO $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Net $45.6M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86, REV VIEW $929.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY EPS $1.76-EPS $1.96