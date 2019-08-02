Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serabi Mining PLC (LON:SRB) Stock; Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 1.50M shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 8.06M shares with $146.55 million value, up from 6.57M last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $49.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 4.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years

In a research report revealed to clients and investors on 2 August, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on Serabi Mining PLC (LON:SRB)‘s stock.

Serabi Gold plc, a gold exploration and production company, engages in the evaluation and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company has market cap of 30.34 million GBP. It also explores for copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary interests are its 100% owned Palito and Sao Chico gold mines located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil; and controls surrounding 42,800 hectares of exploration tenements.

The stock increased 4.04% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 51.5. About 300,476 shares traded or 70.43% up from the average. Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.