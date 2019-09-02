Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redrow PLC (LON:RDW) Stock; Last Week Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Coverage

The stock rating of Redrow PLC (LON:RDW) was maintained by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt. This was released in a research report on Monday morning.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global A (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global A has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $29.83’s average target is 11.64% above currents $26.72 stock price. Liberty Global A had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Pivotal Research. See Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.91% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 557. About 206,893 shares traded. Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.03 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 6.08 P/E ratio.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential clients and businesses internationally. The company has market cap of $18.86 billion. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming. It has a 18.92 P/E ratio. The firm provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41 million shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.