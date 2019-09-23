Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Miton Group Plc (LON:MGR) Stock; Alkermes plc (ALKS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares has $3300 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 39.15% above currents $21.2 stock price. Alkermes plc – Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, July 15. Citigroup downgraded Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3300 target. See Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Alkermes plc shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.84 million are held by First Tru Limited Partnership. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.1% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 150,380 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 66,583 shares. 921,121 are held by Legal General Group Public Limited Com. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 490 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company stated it has 3.95M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp invested 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) or 4,067 shares. Csat Advisory L P has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Jefferies Gru Limited accumulated 63,601 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 11,263 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.58M shares. 400,000 are held by Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 978,338 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – Big $ALKS spike dwindles to an 8% gain– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago; 03/05/2018 – Alkermes to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss ALKS 3831 Development Program; 08/05/2018 – Atlas Obscura: Alkermes is a syrupy, spicy liqueur whose bright red color originally came from an unusual source: the scales of; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 ARISTADA Net Sales of $140M-$160M; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Alkermes Rtgs Unaffected By FDA Letter; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – INTENDS TO SEEK IMMEDIATE GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REQUESTING A TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS REQUIRED TO RESUBMIT NDA; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes stumbles as FDA refuses to review depression drug; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 94.95 million GBP. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010.