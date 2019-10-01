Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) Stock; Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Shorts Decreased By 9.58%

Peel Hunt restate their Add rating on shares of Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO) in a research note issued to investors and clients on 1 October.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) had a decrease of 9.58% in short interest. MGEN’s SI was 1.16 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.58% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 195,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s short sellers to cover MGEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.0411 during the last trading session, reaching $0.731. About 119,252 shares traded. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has declined 68.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miragen Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEN); 14/03/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR COBOMARSEN IN PATIENTS WITH CTCL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – MRG-110 APPEARED TO INCREASE VASCULARIZATION AND REPARATIVE TISSUE FORMATION IN TREATED WOUNDS; 19/04/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at the Wound Healing Society and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meetings; 16/05/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT NEW INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF COBOMARSEN AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – COBOMARSEN CONTINUED TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS EVALUATED; 26/03/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting use of MicroRNA-Targeted Therapies for Ophthalmic Diseases

Among 3 analysts covering Hammerson PLC (LON:HMSO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hammerson PLC has GBX 350 highest and GBX 288 lowest target. GBX 299.50’s average target is 5.94% above currents GBX 282.7 stock price. Hammerson PLC had 32 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and GBX 290 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Peel Hunt upgraded it to “Add” rating and GBX 350 target in Monday, June 17 report.

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of 2.17 billion GBP. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

More news for Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) were recently published by: Twst.com, which released: “Deep Value Long Term Contrarian Investor Reveals Some Top Picks – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Be Very Wary, Very Selective, About British Commercial Property – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 0.32% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 282.7. About 246,063 shares traded. Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.