Peel Hunt Reaffirms a “Buy” Rating on TBC Bank Group Plc (LON:TBCG); Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stake

Today, Monday, 29 July, TBC Bank Group Plc (LON:TBCG) stock “Buy” was maintained at Peel Hunt in a research note.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) stake by 45.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 82,300 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 98,800 shares with $4.08M value, down from 181,100 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Put) now has $52.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

More notable recent TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares A Year Ago Have A 11% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TBC Bank Wins Payments Awards 2018 London Stock Exchange:TBCG – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TBC Bank Wins Two Global Digital Awards from Global Finance Magazine (London, UK â€“ TBC Bank Plc (LSE: TBCG.L)) – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TBC Bank and FMO Sign a GEL 103 Million Loan Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

The stock increased 5.64% or GBX 70 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1312. About 75,640 shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual clients in Georgia. The company has market cap of 728.37 million GBP. The firm operates through Retail, Corporate, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Micro divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various personal banking services and products, including golden deposits, savings and current accounts, nominee accounts, term deposits, child deposits, and coupon and discounted certificates of deposit, and term plus deposits; mortgage, consumer, auto, student, and installment loans; overdrafts; credit lines; credit cards; and money transfers, safe deposit boxes, currency exchange services, and gold certificates, as well as payment protection, property, auto, and car accident damage insurance services.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Up 29.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55M for 28.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, June 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 91,840 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moors Cabot Incorporated reported 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Delta Cap Management Llc has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Smart Portfolios Lc holds 368 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 1.08 million shares. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 1,302 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd reported 1.55M shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 59,200 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 3,295 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 5,210 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De invested in 0.05% or 419,933 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) stake by 250,000 shares to 550,000 valued at $67.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) stake by 204,739 shares and now owns 252,739 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) was raised too.