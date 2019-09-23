Peel Hunt Reaffirms a “Buy” Rating on Independent Oil Gas PLC (LON:IOG); Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) Shorts Up By 25.31%

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) had an increase of 25.31% in short interest. LOGC’s SI was 110,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.31% from 88,100 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s short sellers to cover LOGC’s short positions. The SI to Logicbio Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 29,591 shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a research report issued to investors and clients on 23 September, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil Gas PLC (LON:IOG).

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The company has market cap of $241.87 million. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth.

The stock decreased 2.50% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 19.5. About 450,662 shares traded. Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.