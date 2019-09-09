Peel Hunt Reaffirms a “Buy” Rating on Independent Oil Gas PLC (LON:IOG); Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -2.33% below currents $135.49 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. See Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) latest ratings:

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 1.29M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review