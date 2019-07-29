Peel Hunt Reaffirms a Add Rating on Amerisur Resources PLC (LON:AMER); Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Sentiment Is 1.03

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 34 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 33 sold and reduced positions in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 13.91 million shares, up from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Riverview Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.75 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 26,042 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.30M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for 2.09 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 427,244 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 113,887 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.33% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

