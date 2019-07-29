Peel Hunt Reaffirmed YouGov PLC (LON:YOU) as Buy; Shorts at Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Raised By 2.24%

In an analyst report shared with investors on Monday morning, YouGov PLC (LON:YOU) stock had its Buy Rating reconfirmed by professional analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) had an increase of 2.24% in short interest. RGR’s SI was 1.55M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.24% from 1.52M shares previously. With 155,600 avg volume, 10 days are for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)’s short sellers to cover RGR’s short positions. The SI to Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s float is 9.21%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 8,245 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has declined 10.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER MEASURE AT STURM RUGER & CO RGR.N CALLING FOR REPORT ON GUN SAFETY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGR); 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.6% of Sturm Ruger; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: #KHOU 11 “Three sources telling me that at least 8 students are dead in today’s Santa Fe ISD school shooting. More injured.” – @JRogalskiKHOU – ! $AOBC $RGR; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK LONGVIEW FUNDS – EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC’S PERFORMANCE AND RISK OVERSIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger shareholders approve proposal for gun-maker to report on risks of its business

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, makes, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. The company has market cap of $964.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms and Castings. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as makes and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts.

More notable recent Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sturm, Ruger Won’t Offer Many Surprises in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Day Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Capital Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 1,046 shares. Stephens Group Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 153,775 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 44,278 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,649 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 5,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 101 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 6,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 59,892 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 397,164 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 32,581 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 58,633 shares.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of 596.35 million GBP. The firm offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services. It has a 55.64 P/E ratio. It also provides data products, including YouGov BrandIndex, a daily brand perception tracker; YouGov Profiles, a planning and segmentation tool; YouGov Pulse, a digital behaviour tracker; YouGov Reports, which offers market intelligence reports and sector trackers; and YouGov Omnibus that runs surveys to find people's opinions, attitudes, and behaviors.

More notable recent YouGov plc (LON:YOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 221% – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Empiric Student Property’s (LON:ESP) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eurocell plc’s (LON:ECEL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about YouGov plc (LON:YOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Team17 Group PLC’s (LON:TM17) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.